Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021

Although it was never released, “Sugar Daddy” throws back to the early days of Detroit’s original R&B/Soul. Written by Grammy winning legend and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Barrett Strong Jr. when he was just a teenager.

From a woman’s point of view, Eliza Neals‘ additional lyrics adds just the right amount of sweetness with tongue-and-cheek fun. In walks the handsome award-winning blues guitarist King Solomon Hicks as the featured artist.

Eliza Neals honors the gut-wrenching, soul-splitting intent the American roots of contemporary blues represents with inspired songwriting, live performances, and magic not seen in years. Guitarist/singer King Solomon Hicks has a fierce and distinctive style all his own.

We are proud to premiere their new summer single and official music video for “Sugar Daddy.”

WRITTEN by Barrett Strong Jr with additional lyrics by Eliza Neals

ARRANGED by Eliza Neals

PUBLISHED by © 2021 Elizabeth Thomasian Music (BMI) / Not Sampled Music (BMI)

PRODUCED by Eliza Neals and Co-Produced by Michael Puwal

RECORDED at iiWii on a Rupert Neve Focusrite Ltd. sound control console in Weehawken NJ by Billy Perez

RECORDED and Mixed at Univox1 Nashville TN by Michael Puwal

MASTERED at The Tempermill Ferndale MI by Dave Feeny

Executive Producer E-H Records LLC (c)2021

MUSICIANS:

Eliza Neals – Vocals & Back Up Vocals

King Solomon Hicks – Lead Guitar & Back Up Vocals

Michael Puwal – Tremolo Guitar & Additional Drums

Chris Vega – Bassist

Michael Galante – Drummer

Tyrone Smith – Hammond B3 & Saxophone

SiriusXM B.B. Kings Bluesville station CH.74 has added the new single to Rack-of-Blues‘ Top 15 new blues songs and The Blues Report to the delight of American roots music lovers worldwide.

The post World Premiere Video: Eliza Neals ‘Sugar Daddy’ (Feat. King Solomon Hicks) appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/world-premiere-video-eliza-neals-sugar-daddy-feat-king-solomon-hicks/