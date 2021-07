Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 20:36 Hits: 5

Summer of Soul is a new documentary telling the story of a series of six concerts that took place in Harlem in 1969 — and is also Amir "Questlove" Thompson's first gig as a film director.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/07/01/1012294452/questloves-summer-of-soul-tells-the-story-of-6-concerts-in-harlem-in-1969