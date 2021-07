Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 17:35 Hits: 5

Here at the midpoint of 2021, these are the two dozen or so albums NPR Music's staff will be carrying as they step back out into the world.

(Image credit: Courtesy of artists)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/30/1011549351/npr-musics-favorite-albums-of-2021-so-far