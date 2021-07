Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Vaughan combined an operatic sense of drama and vocal control with an improviser's risk-taking. A newly released 1969 concert recording is an ambitious showcase of her pop and classical sensibilities.

