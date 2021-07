Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 17:10 Hits: 7

Maybe you've heard of him, and maybe you haven't. But his legacy and influence is intertwined with a lot of the music you most certainly have enjoyed over the years. And now a legacy that started in Idaho and stretched all across the country and world has come to a close.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/country-legend-reckless-kelly-songwriter-pinto-bennett-has-died/