Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 18:09 Hits: 5

Fatima Daas' novel draws on her childhood in a Paris banlieue, as well as her conflicted identity — as a Frenchwoman, Algerian, Muslim, and lesbian.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/international-literature-prize-for-the-last-one/a-58091216?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf