Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band On the Road, Joining ZZ Top For Support Dates

Two-time Blues Music Award nominees The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, often referred to as “the greatest front-porch blues band in the world,” have announced they will tour with “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas” — ZZ Top. The Big Damn Band will play a run of dates with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers for the fall as well as their own tour.

“Some of the first riffs I learned on the guitar were ZZ Top riffs,” says singer and guitarist Reverend Peyton. “They are literal living legends. Over the years we’ve gotten to know Billy F. Gibbons off stage too, and he might be the coolest person walking the planet. This whole tour is a dream come true.”

Both bands share a love of the blues. ZZ Top is unwavering in their support of the blues, both as interpreters of the music and preservers of its legacy. The Big Damn Band are led by Reverend Peyton, who many consider to be the premier finger picker playing today. He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy, country-blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour, and David “Honeyboy” Edwards.

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band full tour:

July 4 NATCHEZ, MS Hank Williams Jr. Natchez 4th of July Celebration w/ Hank Williams Jr. and Steve Earle and the Dukes

July 10 CARBONDALE, IL SO IL 710 Fest

July 16 LOUISVILLE, KY Headliners Music Hall

July 17 ALBRIGHT, WV Ragin’ on the River

Aug. 20 CHICAGO, IL Reggies Rock Club

Aug. 21 GREENWOOD, IN 2021 WAMMfest @ Craig Park

Aug. 26 SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO Snowmass Free Summer Concert Series

Aug. 27 FOUNTAIN, CO Pikes Peak Hot Rod Rock & Rumble

Aug. 28 DENVER, CO Globe Hall

Aug. 29 GREELEY, CO Moxi Theater

Sept. 3 BENTON, IL Family Fest 2021

Sept. 12 CINCINNATI, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center*

Sept. 14 HUBER HEIGHTS, OH Rose Music Center at The Heights*

Sept. 15 CEDAR RAPIDS, IA Alliant Energy PowerHouse*

Sept. 16 PRESTONSBURG, KY The Mountain Arts Center

Sept. 18 FARMINGTON, MO Farmington Blues, Brews, & BBQ

Sept. 19 MEMPHIS, TN Orpheum Theatre*

Sept. 21 CHARLESTON, WV Charleston Coliseum*

Sept. 22 DOSWELL, VA Meadow Event Park*

Sept. 25 WATERTOWN, NY Watertown Fairgrounds Baseball Diamond*

Sept. 26 BETHEL, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Sept. 28 NORTH CHARLESTON, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center*

Sept. 30 MACON, GA Macon City Auditorium The Macon Centreplex*

Oct. 1 TUPELO, MS BancorpSouth Arena*

Oct. 2-3 PELHAM, TN The Caverns w/ The Dead South

Oct. 15-16 PITTSBURGH, PA Club Cafe

Oct. 17 LANCASTER, PA Lancaster Roots and Blues @ Tellus360

Nov. 6 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise

Dec. 1 NIMEGEN, NL Doornroosje

Dec. 2 UTRECHT, UTRECHT NL dB’s

Dec. 4 ARLINGTON, UK Arlington Arts Centre

Dec. 5 NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, TYNE AND WEAR UK Cluny 2

Dec. 6 MANCHESTER, MANCHESTER UK Night & Day Cafe

Dec. 7 LONDON, KINGSLAND UK Oslo Hackney

Dec. 10 HAMBURG, DE Monkeys Music Club

Dec. 11 LAUNCHHAMMER, DE Real Music Club

Dec. 12 COPENHAGEN, DK Alice CPH

Dec. 13 BERLIN, BRANDENBURG DE Private Club

Dec. 15 GRONINGEN, NL Vera

Dec. 16 STUTTGART, DE Trash-A-Go-Go

Dec. 18 BASEL, BASEL CITY, CH Blues Festival Basel @ Vokshaus Basel

Dec. 19 BASEL, BASEL CITY, CH Blues Festival Basel @ Volkshaus Unionsaal

* Supporting ZZ Top

