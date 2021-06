Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 14:06 Hits: 5

Bonaventure Ndikung has been appointed the future director of the Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin. Will he offer a new approach on culture and history?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cameroon-born-bonaventure-ndikung-to-lead-berlin-cultural-center/a-58081204?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf