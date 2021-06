Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 14:42 Hits: 13

Since 1990, fans of country music legend Keith Whitley have marked the time near the singer's July 1st birthday with the Keith Whitley Memorial Ride. Also part of the event over the last few years has been a tribute show, this year taking place at The Nashville Palace.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/2021-keith-whitley-tribute-takes-on-a-good-cause/