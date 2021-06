Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 25 June 2021

On their full-length debut, Death of a Cheerleader, Mia Berrin and her band queer the American adolescent experience with camp style, girl-group nostalgia and a dose of the uncanny.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

