Ida Mae To Perform ‘Click Click Domino’ Soiree – Livestream/Documentary On June 24

Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021

A one-off full band live performance of Americana duo Ida Mae’s new record, Click Click Domino, will take place on Thursday, June 24 at 8pm Eastern.

Filmed in a secret studio in the wilds of the English countryside, the performance will run as a full length film, offering a unique track by track insight on each song including never before seen behind the scenes tour footage. This will be the first time these songs will be performed, accompanied by Ethan Johns on Drums and Nick Pini on double bass and electric bass.

Additionally, you can hang before the show with Ida Mae and virtually share a drink, ask a few questions, hear some stories about the new record and listen to some acoustic performances before the big show! Pre-show will be at 7:15pm Eastern.

Livestream Ticket – $10

This ticket gets you into a viewing of the livestream

Livestream + Meet & Greet – $25

This ticket gets you into a viewing of the livestream + access to IDA MAE’s VIP pre-show cocktail party.

Click Click Domino will be released on July 16th via Thirty Tigers. In case you missed it last week, Ida Mae shared new single “Learn To Love You Better” — written on a late 1800s Mandolinetto and later combined with 70s analogue drum machines — inspired by JJ Cale and John Martyn.

