Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 21:29 Hits: 8

"Lumberjack" leans on the darker side of Tyler, the Creator's artistic spectrum; it's discomforting, expanding upon the sounds of 2019's Igor and calling back to his first two albums, Goblin and Wolf.

(Image credit: Columbia Records)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/06/22/1008751139/tyler-the-creator-lumberjack