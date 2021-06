Articles

For his Hall of Fame career, Randy Travis's ace-in-the-hole behind-the-scenes was his manager, his biggest believer, his staunchest champion, his eventual wife, and eventually, his biggest and most catastrophic adversary, Elizabeth "Lib" Hatcher. This is their story.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/randy-travis-versus-lib-hatcher-country-history-x-9/