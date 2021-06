Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 14:17 Hits: 14

The three-day Download Festival in central England is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering outbreaks of COVID-19.

(Image credit: Joe Giddens/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/19/1008342676/uk-heavy-metal-music-festival-first-pandemic-mosh