Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 09:45 Hits: 5

The painting is expected to sell for thousands of dollars. The unnamed seller, who found the painting at a donation center in Canada, paid $4.09.

(Image credit: Cowley Abbott)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/16/1007047497/an-abstract-painting-by-rock-legend-david-bowie-is-up-for-auction