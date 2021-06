Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 13:05 Hits: 11

“Clean up the living room,” is the most prosaic of statements at face value, but the band Porter Block’s new release, Clean Up The Living Room, addresses the larger issues, […]

Read more http://www.elmoremagazine.com/2021/06/music-news/say-something-nice-about-porter-block