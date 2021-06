Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021

Hot off the press and released today is the brand new single from band The Redlands, on the still fairly new label Cheatin’ Heart Records (Fenn Wilson) ‘Falling Down’ finds the North West Victorian trio achieving a symbiotic blend of country, folk and bluegrass with its sonic pot pourri of banjo, pedal steel and acoustic …

