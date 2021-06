Articles

Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Nikki Lane and Brent Cobb entertained us with their anti-acrimony ode "Soapbox" off of Brent Cobb's 2020 record Keep 'Em on They Toes, and now they will be hitting the road together on a joint tour later this summer and into the fall dubbed the "Soapbox Derby Tour."

