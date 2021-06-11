Greensky Bluegrass Release Final Installment ‘The Leap Year Sessions: Volume 4’

Articles

Today, acclaimed roots/rock and alt-Americana act Greensky Bluegrass release the final installment in their Leap Year Sessions series. The Leap Year Sessions came to life in 2020 when the band was forced to halt everything. The band performed eight sessions in total, allowing the band to perform for fans in a safe way. This year, the band has been releasing the sessions as a way to give back to their fans, as well as a reminder to themselves of what 2020 was.

Also out this week is Live at Red Rocks 9/14/19, streaming exclusively via The Coda Collection on Amazon Prime (Watch). Captured in 4K UHD amid the gorgeous surroundings of Red Rocks Amphitheater, Greensky Bluegrass delivers an energetic performance as part of its three-night stand in September 2019. Geoffrey Himes examines the thoughtfulness and deep exploration of the band’s honest songwriting, saying:

In a genre where happy-go-lucky party invitations and pastoral escapism are the norm, things don’t always work out for the best in Greensky Bluegrass songs. More often than not, there’s a conflict between the singer’s hope for better times and his dread of the situation deteriorating even further. That tension seeps out of the lyrics and into the playing, which gives the music its drama.

Greensky Bluegrass is:

Anders Beck [dobro]

Michael Arlen Bont [banjo]

Dave Bruzza [guitar]

Mike Devol [upright bass]

Paul Hoffman [Mandolin]

The band will continue its extensive touring schedule this weekend at the famed Telluride Bluegrass Festival. All tour dates and up-to-date band information at greenskybluegrass.com.

Tour Dates

June 11, 12, 13 @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival | Telluride, CO

June 18, 19 @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion | Gilford, NH

June 25, 26 @ Coolray Field | Lawrenceville, GA

July 2, 3 @ Great Lawn at Waterfront Park | Louisville, KY

July 16,17, 18 @ Shagbark Farm | Caledonia, MI*

July 27, 28 @ Horning’s Hideout | North Plains, OR

July 29, 30 @ Roaring Camp | Felton, CA

Aug 28 @ Hot August Music Festival | Cockeysville, MD

Aug 29 @ Backwoods Music Festival | Ozark, AR

Sept 3, 4 @ 4848 Festival | Snowshoe, WV

Sept 5 @ Bonnaroo | Manchester, TN

Sept 9 @ Summerfest | Milwaukee, WI

Sept 17, 18, 19 @ Red Rocks | Morrison, CO **

Dec 9 – 13 @ Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico

*July 16 w/ Sierra Hull

*July 17 w/ Railroad Earth

*July 18 w/ Steppin’ In It

** Sept 17 w/ Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

** Sept 18 w/ Circles Around The Sun

** Sept 19 w/ Railroad Earth

