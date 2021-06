Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 19:47 Hits: 9

String band pays tribute to their ancestors and looks to a more peaceful future on their new album 'Songs for the Sparrows'

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/nefesh-mountain-jewish-bluegrass-songs-for-the-sparrows-1182933/