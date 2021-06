Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 15:34 Hits: 0

Breland is back, and collaborating closely with Keith Urban in the hopes of giving him some credibility in country's mainstream. Jokes on him though, because Keith Urban has no credibility to lend. Don't believe me, just recall when he accidentally won Entertainer of the Year in 2018.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/on-breland-and-keith-urbans-collaboration-throw-it-back/