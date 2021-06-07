2021 Blues Music Award Winners Announced By The Blues Foundation

Articles

The irrepressible spirit of the blues was on full display during The Blues Foundation’s 42nd Blues Music Awards (BMAs) presented by Global Electronic Technology when winners across twenty-five (25) categories were announced. Broadcast virtually due to COVID precautions, the show’s highlights included heartfelt video statements from many of the winners as well as lively performances from several past BMA winning artists. Awarded by The Blues Foundation’s members, the BMAs are widely recognized as the highest honor given to blues musicians. The 42nd Blues Music Awards coincides with the 42nd annual celebration of Black Music Month which recognizes the immeasurable influence of Black artists and their music on America’s musical traditions.

Shemekia Copeland was the show’s big winner, snagging three awards including the coveted B.B. King Entertainer of the Year Award. Copeland was recognized with the Contemporary Blues Female Artist award as she was in 2020, and also took the prize for Contemporary Blues Album, with Uncivil War. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram continued his winning streak from 2020 when he won five awards with two 2021 awards, winning both Contemporary Blues Male Artist and Instrumentalist – Guitar. Blues fans tuning into the show were wowed by two stellar performances by “Kingfish” and heard his heartfelt personal acceptance speeches. Other multiple award winners were Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, whose album, 100 Years of Blues, won awards for Album of the Year and Traditional Blues Album, and Mike Zito, who won in the Blues Rock Artist category as well as the Blues Rock Album category for Mike Zito and Friends – Rock ‘n’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry.

Blues’ inter-generational traditions were underscored when Blues Hall of Famers Bettye LaVette won for Soul Blues Female Artist and Bobby Rush took the prize for Acoustic Blues Album with Rawer than Raw. Rush, who performed during the show, appeared onstage to accept his award. Kenny “Beady Eyes” Smith, Instrumentalist – Drum winner, continued the blues legacy of his father, Willie “Big Eyes” Smith, who won 16 BMAs. Newcomer King Solomon Hicks was awarded Best Emerging Artist Album for Harlem. Other standouts included Rick Estrin & the Nightcats’ win for Band of the Year and Walter Trout’s win for Song of the Year, “All Out of Tears.”

The show’s host, perennial favorite, Big Llou, kept the show moving with his trademark spirited banter. In addition to the tremendous performances by Bobby Rush and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, viewers were treated to outstanding performances by past BMA winners John Németh & the Blue Dreamers, Shaun Murphy, Don Bryant, Watermelon Slim, and Southern Avenue. Memphis’ heritage as “The Home of the Blues” was showcased when Rodd Bland, son of Blues Hall of Famer Bobby “Blue” Bland, and the famed Royal Studio family, Boo, Yvonne, and Lorraine Mitchell appeared to announce the BMA winners.

The Blues Foundation’s President Patricia Wilson Aden stated, “We are proud to continue the Blues Music Awards’ time-honored tradition in 2021. Although we were not able to gather for a live performance, the global blues community came together virtually for an awesome celebration of the best of the blues. We applaud all of this year’s winners and are grateful for the support of everyone who made the 42nd Blues Music Awards a one-of-a-kind experience.”

2021 Blues Music Awards Winners

B.B. King Entertainer of the Year

Shemekia Copeland

Photo Credit: Joseph A. Rosen

Album of the Year

100 Years of Blues – Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Band of the Year

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

Photo Credit: Jay Skolnick

Song of the Year

“All Out of Tears” – written by Walter Trout, Marie Trout, and Teeny Tucker

(performed by Walter Trout)

Photo Credit: Jay Skolnick

Best Emerging Artist Album

Harlem, King Solomon Hicks

Acoustic Blues Album

Rawer Than Raw, Bobby Rush

Blues Rock Album

Mike Zito and Friends – Rock ‘n’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry, Mike Zito

Contemporary Blues Album

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Soul Blues Album

That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band

Traditional Blues Album

100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Acoustic Blues Artist

Keb’ Mo’

Photo Credit: James Wessels

Blues Rock Artist

Mike Zito

Photo Credit: Arnie Goodman

Contemporary Blues Female Artist

Shemekia Copeland

Photo Credit: Joseph A. Rosen

Contemporary Blues Male Artist

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Soul Blues Female Artist

Bettye LaVette

Photo Credit: Marilyn Stringer

Soul Blues Male Artist

Curtis Salgado

Photo Credit: Jessica Keaveny

Traditional Blues Female Artist (Koko Taylor Award)

Rory Block

Photo Credit: Marilyn Stringer

Traditional Blues Male Artist

John Primer

Photo Credit: Roger Stephenson

Instrumentalist – Bass

Danielle Nicole

Photo Credit: Jacob Blickenstaff

Instrumentalist – Drums

Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Instrumentalist – Guitar

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Instrumentalist – Harmonica

Kim Wilson

Photo: Lewis J. Tezak, Jr.

Instrumentalist – Horn

Jimmy Carpenter

Photo Credit: Jay Skolnick

Instrumentalist – Piano (Pinetop Perkins Piano Player Award)

Anthony Geraci

Photo Credit: Jay Skolnick

Instrumentalist – Vocals

Ruthie Foster

Photo Credit: Roger Stephenson

Fans who missed the original June 6, 2021 airing of the 42nd Blues Music Awards presented by Global Electronic Technology will be able catch the show for 48 hours through June 8, 2021 by going to Mandolin.com.

The Blues Foundation is grateful for the support of the generous sponsors of the 2021 virtual Blues Music Awards: Global Electronic Technology, Memphis Tourism, the Renasant Convention Center, Alligator Records, B.B. King’s Club, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, BMI, Boyle Insurance, Bruce & Barbara Newman, Endless Blues Records, Hohner Harmonicas, the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise, Sherry & Tim May, Stony Plain/True North Records, and Ted Reed Productions. Major funders of The Blues Foundation include Arts Memphis and the Tennessee Arts Commission.

