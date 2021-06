Articles

June 2nd marked the 35th Anniversary of the release of the legendary debut album from Randy Travis, Storms of Life. Given credit for righting the country music ship in 1986 with its neotraditional sound while propelling Randy Travis to superstardom, it's an important album in country music history.

