Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 17:31 Hits: 3

Born in Jamaica, Bell moved to Philadelphia as a kid and went on to become one of the prime originators the Philly sound, with hits like "Back Stabbers" by The O'Jays. Originally broadcast in 2006.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/06/04/1003245978/celebrating-50-years-of-philly-sound-with-songwriter-producer-thom-bell