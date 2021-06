Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 04 June 2021

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast performs for a live virtual audience and talks to World Cafe about everything from her recent memoir, to the change in sound on her latest album, Jubilee.

(Image credit: Peter Ashley Lee/Courtesy of the artist)

