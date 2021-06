Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 04 June 2021

Ahead of the release of his new album My Friend Defiance (Blind Date Records) next week, Jeb Cardwell has shared these two tracks – ‘Blood Moon’ and ‘Storm Clouds’. The former is a low-slung rhythmic delight, steeped in the effortless cosmic country sound of Tony Joe White and J.J. Cale with it’s loping groove and …

