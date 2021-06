Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 17:21 Hits: 3

This week's entries include odes to being fed up and a song inspired by silence. If you want to send us your song, don't delay: There's less than a week left to enter this year's Tiny Desk Contest.

(Image credit: YouTube/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2021/06/03/1002627236/the-best-2021-tiny-desk-contest-entries-we-saw-this-week-volume-2