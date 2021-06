Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 01:20 Hits: 4

Many folks have been feverishly awaiting news on when the debut album from gypsy jazz Appalachian folk phenom Sierra Ferrell would finally emerge after signing to Rounder Records in 2019. Well now we've been made aware the album is coming, and it's appropriately titled "Long Time Coming."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/kick-your-boots-up-sierra-ferrells-rounder-debut-is-coming/