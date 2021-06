Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 11:42 Hits: 4

Stan Lee revolutionized the superhero genre, but Marvel Comics also went bankrupt: An exhibition in Munich celebrates the 60th anniversary of the cult comic book publisher.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/marvel-comics-stan-lee-bankruptcy-and-blockbuster-glory/a-57736843?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf