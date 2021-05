Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 00:48 Hits: 5

The Weeping Willows are Australia’s finest exponents of the stripped-down duo format. One guitar, two superb harmony-rich voices and a talent for both their own songwriting and the interpretation of other’s songs. They’ve just announced the release of a brand new EP called Southern Gothic, which is out this Friday (June 4th), and it finds …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/05/31/song-premiere-the-weeping-willows-long-black-veil/