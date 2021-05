Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 06:56

From the get-go this new single from Swedish band Carnation Blue reminded us of a really great mix of peak Houndmouth, Hurray For The Riff Raff and Shovels and Rope in the way it revels in its sparse instrumentation and thrills with the character-filled lead vocal of Helene Åhström. There’s pop, country and folk in …

