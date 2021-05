Articles

A very cool slice of talking blues with a country folk heartbeat courtesy of Griffin Winton out of middle Tennessee. You can hear Blaze Foley, Townes Van Zandt and Dylan running through Winton’s delivery on the track, accompanied by a perfect blend of strummed acoustic guitar and a chorus that’s right on the money. Winton …

