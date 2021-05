Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:22 Hits: 0

Maneskin's Damiano David was accused of snorting cocaine backstage in Rotterdam over the weekend. The organizers of Eurovision said he has since passed a drug test, branding the rumors "fake news."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/no-drugs-and-rock-n-roll-eurovision-winner-did-not-take-cocaine/a-57648647?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf