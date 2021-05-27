Molly Tuttle and Madison Cunningham Share Live Performance Video of Sheryl Crow Song ‘Strong Enough’

Articles

Award-winning singer-songwriter-guitarist Molly Tuttle releases a beautiful live performance video covering Sheryl Crow‘s “Strong Enough” with Madison Cunningham. The two take on Crow’s tale of relationship frustration all shot in the Santa Monica mountains with just two acoustic guitars. The studio version of the song came out earlier in the month on Tuttle’s digital-only three-song covers EP. …but i’d rather be with you, too, out now via Compass Records.

“I have been a fan of Madison’s music since discovering her amazing album ‘Who Are You Now’ in 2019,” says Tuttle. “We got to jam together on a music cruise we were both part of in 2020 right before the shutdown and I’ve been dying to play music with her again. Since Madison is such an incredible triple threat as a guitarist, singer, and songwriter, I thought it would be fun to pay tribute to another badass singer/songwriter/instrumentalist who inspires us both, Sheryl Crow.”

“Molly Tuttle is a gem and one incredible artist, so naturally I jumped at the chance to join forces with her on our duet/cover of ‘Strong Enough,’ ” adds Cunningham. “I love this song! It does such a novel job at embodying the age-old doubt of walking into a relationship, told from the female/working woman’s perspective. I’ve never quite heard a song reflect that sentiment so powerfully, or if I have, this is the only one that mattered.”

The EP was heralded earlier in the month with the official music video for Tuttle’s cover of Phantogram’s “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore,” featuring Iron & Wine.

Produced once again by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew Bird), …but i’d rather be with you, too is an addendum to Tuttle’s acclaimed 2020 covers LP, …but i’d rather be with you. The new EP showcases a remarkable trio of creative covers performed with some of Tuttle’s friends and favorite fellow artists, including renditions of Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough” performed with Madison Cunningham, Phantogram’s “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore” performed with Iron & Wine, and the Tom Petty/Stevie Nicks classic “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” performed with Nathaniel Rateliff, the latter of which had its official world premiere on SiriusXM’s Tom Petty Channel.

“Nathaniel has been someone whose music helped get me through the struggles of this past year,” Tuttle says, “and it was such an honor to sing with him on this song that I love. I have always wanted to work up this classic Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty duet with someone and it was a thrill to do it with one of my favorite singers. We recorded our parts remotely but I hope we get to do it in person someday!”

Released last August to worldwide critical applause, …but i’d rather be with you collects 10 striking cover songs recorded during quarantine and produced with the help of Tony Berg. Among its many riches, the album includes renditions of TheNational’s epic “Fake Empire,” Rancid’s “Olympia, WA,” The RollingStones’ “She’s A Rainbow,” FKAtwigs’ “Mirrored Heart,” and the Grateful Dead favorite, “Standing On The Moon,” all joined by official companion videos streaming now viaYouTube. Tuttle is currently touring in support of …but i’d rather be with you and …but i’d rather be with you, too.

MOLLY TUTTLE ON TOUR 2021

05.27.21 – Alexandria, VA // The Birchmere

05.28.21 – Alexandria, VA // The Birchmere

05.29.21 – Charlottesville, VA // The Festy*

05.30.21 – Annapolis, MD // Rams Head On Stage

06.04.21 – Hattiesburg, MS // The Lawn At Lake Terrace^

06.05.21 – Belle Chase, LA // Hogs For The Cause

06.16.21 – Atlanta, GA // City Winery

06.17.21 – Dothan, AL // Dothan Nurseries

06.18.21 – Waverly, AL // Standard Deluxe

06.19.21 – Knoxville, TN // The Mill & Mine

07.07.21 – Asheville, NC // Hazel Robinson Theatre

07.08.21 – Winston-Salem, NC // The Ramkat & Gas Hill

07.09.21 – Raleigh, NC // AJ Fletcher Opera Theatre

07.25.21 – Floyd, VA // Floydfest

08.22.21 – Chicago, IL // Old Town School of Folk

08.26.21 – Ann Arbor, MI // The ARK

09.25.21 – Boulder, CO // Bluebird Music Festival

*Livestream Available ^Supporting Old Crow Medicine Show

