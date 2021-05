Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 15:01 Hits: 8

Here comes this surprise EP from upstart country artist Brock Gonyea that will deliver you and your country-loving heart smack dab into 1950's country music bliss, warming your cockles about the prospects for the future of the country genre.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-brock-gonyeas-where-my-heart-is/