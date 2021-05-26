Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 17:04 Hits: 1

BrantBuckley, a contributing author at American Blues Scene, is fresh off his latest full-length release, Times Strange.

Today’s premiere of the video for “Muddy Mystical Man” follows the video for the title track, which summons the ghostly energy of Skip James and Robert Johnson.

For this particular track, Buckley set out to create a guitar part that traveled through time with lyrics channeling the command and power Muddy Waters had.

As a certified USPTA tennis professional and someone who has been practicing meditation (Kriya Yoga) and energetic healing for over a decade, he decided to write a song about healing people through the power of music — the healing aspect coming from his hands and affecting the listener’s spirit.

Of the album, Buckley tells us:

I have gone to all of the old Blues Graves in the Chicago area: Muddy Waters, Big Bill Broonzy, Jimmy Reed, and Howlin’ Wolf. Their ghosts and shadows are my teachers.

Connect with Brant Buckley : Official | Facebook | Instagram

The post Brant Buckley Releases Official Video For ‘Mystical Muddy Man’ From New Album ‘Times Strange’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/brant-buckley-releases-official-video-for-mystical-muddy-man-from-new-album-times-strange/