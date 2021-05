Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 09:25 Hits: 7

Winner of this year’s Leipzig Book Prize for European Understanding, UK author Johny Pitts discusses his book "Afropean" and what it means to be Black in Europe.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/johny-pitts-on-being-black-and-european/a-57656322?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf