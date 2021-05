Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 15:29 Hits: 5

Red Dirt music chapters have cropped up across the United States that are turning people's passion for the music into palpable and important support for musicians who may draw hundreds or thousands in Texas, but may only draw a smattering of fans in other locations.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/state-chapters-help-support-texas-red-dirt-beyond-texas-oklahoma/