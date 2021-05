Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 01:02 Hits: 6

There may not be a more recognizable song from the catalog of country music in the last 35 years than "Friends in Low Places" performed by Garth Brooks. Garth may have popularized it, but like so many of country music's most legendary compositions, someone else wrote it.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/friends-in-low-places-songwriter-dewayne-blackwell-dies/