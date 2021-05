Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 11:54 Hits: 5

I love the laidback, lilting melodic sway of this slice of mellow honky tonk flavoured country-folk from Ozark Mountains group Pawns or Kings. The song has a touch of Townes and Blaze Foley about it too. Above all it’s the sweet vocal hooks of ‘No Way Home…’ that work their way deep into your short …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/05/25/new-music-pawns-or-kings-no-way-home-where-did-i-go-wrong/