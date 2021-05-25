The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NEWS: David Ferguson steps out of the producer chair for his solo LP

For fans of John Prine, Steve Earle, Lyle Lovett, Townes Van Zandt; Album out Sept. 3rd via Fat Possum Records "The Ferg is a bonafide card-carrying legendary hillbilly genius, and when he talks you better shut up and listen." -Sturgill Simpson A Grammy Award-winning recording engineer, studio owner, video game soundtrack composer, and collaborator with …

