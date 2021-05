Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 15:05 Hits: 8

The Shootouts are Ohio's preeminent throwback Golden-era classic country band that looks to put a smile on your face, a rhythm to your step, and a fullness in your heart with their well-written original songs rendered in a vintage style, backed by slick country instrumentation.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-the-shootouts-bullseye/