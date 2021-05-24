Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:31 Hits: 10

Legendary vocalist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ann Wilson has unveiled a collection of unreleased archival songs made with the band that she was in before Heart. The Daybreaks were a short-lived hard rock group fronted by Wilson in the late ’60s.

They performed in various small venues, recorded a handful of songs and released a 7” single in 1969 before she left the band to form Heart with sister Nancy. The Daybreaks EP is out now at all streaming platforms.

Ann Wilson is jumping right back into live performances with the “Rite of June: An Evening with Ann Wilson” Florida tour set for June. A complete list of tour dates is available below. For more information and ticket availability, please visit www.annwilson.com.

RITE OF JUNE: AN EVENING WITH ANN WILSON

TOUR DATES

JUNE

22 – Fort Myers FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hal

24 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

27 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The post Ann Wilson Opens The Vault To Pre-Heart Era Recordings, ‘The Daybreaks’ EP appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/ann-wilson-opens-the-vault-to-pre-heart-era-recordings-the-daybreaks-ep/