Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:16 Hits: 11

Chi Modu, a hip-hop photographer responsible for indelible images of Tupac Shakur, the Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube and Diddy, has died at age 54.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/24/999897236/acclaimed-hip-hop-photographer-chi-modu-has-died-at-54