Published on Friday, 21 May 2021

An independent inquiry has concluded that BBC reporter Martin Bashir "deceived" Diana when securing what became a explosive 1995 interview, where the princess famously said: "There were three of us in this marriage."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bbc-journalist-used-deceit-to-secure-princess-diana-interview/a-57601196?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf