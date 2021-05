Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 20:13 Hits: 6

Roger Hawkins, drummer and cofounder of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, has died. He played on albums for everyone from Aretha Franklin to Wilson Pickett.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/21/999241516/muscle-shoals-drummer-roger-hawkins-dies-at-75