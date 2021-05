Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 05:00 Hits: 4

The debut album by the "drivers license" phenom plays like one bottled-up soliloquy after another, bursting from a quiet observer who has been paying closer attention than you think.

(Image credit: Renee Klahr/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/21/998842657/olivia-rodrigo-sour-drivers-license-debut-album-review