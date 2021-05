Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 01:26

The singing Texas troubadour, and the Godfather of the Sequestered Songwriters Jason Eady will be back with his eighth studio album called "To The Passage of Time."It was produced by Jason Eady’s longtime friend Gordy Quist of Band of Heathens.

