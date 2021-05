Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 00:19 Hits: 9

There’s a heavy, dreamy ambient country intro to this brand new single from Georgia State Line. That evocative beginning gives way to urgent acoustic guitar and upbeat drums, perfectly countered by the devastating heartache of Georgia Delves‘ voice. Streaked in melancholy and yearning, it’s the centrepiece of the song and an impressive first taste of …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/05/20/new-music-georgia-state-line-every-time/