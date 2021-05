Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 19:28 Hits: 12

The re-release of Minaj’s breakout mixtape is most valuable as a reminder of how far rap music has come – and how it may pass her

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/nicki-minaj-beam-me-up-scotty-re-release-1171681/